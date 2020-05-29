Rahul Dravid Asked ‘Was I Out’, I Said ‘No’: Rashid Latif Recalls How Former Indian Batsman Was Wrongly Adjudged Out During IND vs PAK 1996 ODI

Rahul Dravid and Rashid Latif (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Former India cricketer Rahul Dravid is widely regarded as one of the best batsman and his record in all forms of cricket speak volumes of his capabilities. Hailed as ‘The Wall,’ the right-handed batsman is one of the seven batsmen to score over 10,000 runs both in Test and ODIs. Along with his batting prowess, however, Dravid was also known for his gentle behaviour both on and off the field. On many occasions, in fact, the batting sensation was wrongly adjudged out by the umpire. However, Dravid faced all those decisions with the utmost grace. Shoaib Akhtar Hails Rahul Dravid’s Defence, Picks Him As India’s Most Decorated Batsman.

Former Pakistan wicket-keeper Rashid Latif recently recalled the India vs Pakistan ODI match at Sharjah in 1996 where Dravid became a victim of umpiring error. Latif revealed that Dravid was wrongly given out during owing to a strong appeal by leg-spinner Mushtaq Ahmed. “They played against us in Sharjah. Rahul, unfortunately, was caught behind. Mushtaq Ahmed bowled a delivery and made a huge appeal. We appealed alongside him, he was given out,” the 51-year-old said in a YouTube show ‘Caught Behind’. Sachin Tendulkar Closed His Eyes While Facing Shoaib Akhtar’s Bouncers: Mohammad Asif Recalls India vs Pakistan Karachi Test in 2006.

Dravid, who was playing his 3rd ODI, was dismissed after scoring just three runs. Rest of the Indian batsmen were also not able to put up a great show as the Mohammad Azharuddin-led side was bundled out for 233 runs while chasing 272 and hence, lost the game by 38 runs.

Latif also said that after the match, Dravid asked him if he was out and the wicket-keeper said No. After the match, Dravid asked ‘was I out’, and I said ‘no, brother, Mushtaq tang karta hai bohot (It’s Musthaq’s habit to appeal),” Latif added.

Well, the elegant batsman wasn’t able to leave a mark in that game. However, he played numerous brilliant innings against Pakistan and guided India to many triumphs. In fact, his highest Test score i.e. 270 also came against the arch-rivals.