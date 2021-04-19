Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings will be taking on each other in the IPL 2021 match in a while. Ahead of their game, RR and CSK admins have gotten into a banter with each other. It was the Rajasthan Royals that posted a tweet with Rajinikanth wearing a pink shirt and the Chennai Super Kings had a hilarious response to it. Rajasthan Royals posted a caption to the tweet with the words, "Colour of the day," alongside the snap of the famous actor. CSK vs RR, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

Chennai Super King posted a tweet in Tamil, which we couldn't translate and posted a picture of Rajinikanth with yellow colours overshadowing pink. The last time the two teams met each other in IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals walked away with the game on both occasions. The first game was won by RR by 16 runs whereas, in the second match, Rajasthan Royals walked away with the match as they won the game by seven wickets.

Now, let's have a look at the tweet below:

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The two teams have met each other 23 times and the RR has won nine matches. The rest of the games were won by the Yellow Army. Stay tuned to this space for the updates of the game.

