Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are up against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 10 of the VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The encounter takes place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday (April 19). Both sides won their respective second fixtures after losing the initial ones and would like to emerge victorious here as well. While CSK thrashed KL Rahul’s Punjab Kings by six wickets in their last outing, Sanju Samson and Co piped Delhi Capitals by three wickets in their previous assignment. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other CSK vs RR match details. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

CSK and RR aren’t two of the strongest sides this season, at least on paper, and hence, they would be determined to defy the odds. MS Dhoni’s side has a potent batting line-up this season, but their bowling quality isn’t quite daunting. Although Deepak Chahar bowled a magnificent spell last time around, conditions will always not be suitable for swing bowling. On the other hand, RR are dented by Jofra Archer’s injury Ben Stokes’ ouster from the competition. Hence, winning consistently would be a challenge for them. Ahead of the game, let’s look at the streaming and other information. CSK vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI.

IPL 2021 Live Scorecard

CSK vs RR Live Telecast of IPL 2021 Match 12 on Star Sports TV Channels

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2021 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the CSK vs RR clash on select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

CSK vs RR Live Telecast Live Streaming Online of IPL 2021 Match 12 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the CSK vs RR match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee. JIO are also providing Hotstar subscriptions on select plans.

