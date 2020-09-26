KL Rahul’s unbeaten knock of 132 runs was something that grabbed headlines. The newly crowned KXIP captain had scored 132 runs against Virat Kohli’s Royal Challenger Bangalore in the IPL 2020. Now, this has left the Rajasthan Royals sweating as they took to social media and asked the KXIP captain to rest for the upcoming game against Rajasthan Royals. Post this, Steve Smith’s team took to social media and applauded the knock and said that he needs to rest in the upcoming game. "They wrote, “Hey @klrahul11, brilliant innings (and celebration). Think you deserve a rest next game. #KXIPvRCB | @lionsdenkxip.” RR vs KXIP Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 9.

Rajasthan Royals also used a couple of emojis in their tweets. They also tagged King XI Punjab on social media. Talking about KL Rahul's knock, during the course of his inning, KL scored slammed 14 boundaries and seven sixes. The KXIP team put up a total of 206 runs. KL Rahul's team won the game by a thumping 97 runs. Now, let's have a look at the tweet by the Rajasthan Royals.

Hey @klrahul11, brilliant innings (and celebration). 😉 Think you deserve a rest next game. 😌#KXIPvRCB | @lionsdenkxip — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 24, 2020

Talking about their encounter in IPL 2019, Kings XI Punjab went on to win both their games. When in Mohali, Rajasthan Royals had won the game by 14 runs and once again walked away with the last laugh by 12 runs. In Dream11 IPL 2020, KXIP has played a couple of games losing one and winning the remaining. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, will play their second game against RR. Steve Smith's team had won a game against the Chennai Super Kings.

