Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians will meet once again in the second fixture of the Super Saturday in IPL 2020. Mumbai Indians have almost sealed a spot in the playoffs after their thumping 10-wicket win against the Chennai Super Kings last night. Whereas, Rajasthan Royals is still striving for a chance in the playoffs as they are placed on number seven of the IPL 2020. The team will have to win the remaining games in the IPL 2020 to stay in the hopes of the playoffs and thus they would be giving away everything for sealing a win. Now in this article, we shall bring to you the weather and the pitch report. RR vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 45.

Zero precipitation which means there is no chance of the rain to play a spoilsport. As we head to the end of October, the weather becomes comparatively cooler as opposed to the months of August and September. The start of the game will offer a temperature of around 31 degrees Celcius. With each passing hour, the mercury will dip down by a degree. The temperature will remain constant for a couple of hours towards the end of the game. So we have quite an ideal condition to play the sport.

Abu Dhabi Weather (Photo Credits: Accuweather)

Pitch Report:

If you were to go by the results of the last five games, the team batting second has won the match. In the last game, Eoin Morgan's men were reduced to 84 all out and it was Mohammed Siraj who stunned KKR.

