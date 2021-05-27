India take on New Zealand in the ICC World Test Championship 2021 final at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton. The two teams made it to the summit clash after finishing on top of WTC 2019-21 points table and now will be battling it for the glory in the longest format. It is going to be an interesting contest with teams playing at neutral venue. Meanwhile, Indian spinner Ravi Ashwin could emerge as ICC WTC 2019-21’s leading wicket-taker if he takes at least four wickets in the match. What if WTC 2021 Final Ends in a Draw? ICC Considering 'Sixth Day' To Ensure Definitive Outcome.

Ashwin is currently on third spot with 67 wickets from 13 matches. Australia’s Pat Cummins and England’s Stuart Broad are on first and second place respectively with 70 and 69 wickets. But with Australia’s and England’s campaign in WTC 2019-21 over, Ashwin has a goof chance to over take both of them and emerge on top of the list. India vs New Zealand, WTC Final 2021 Date, Match Timing, Venue, Squads, Broadcast Rights and All You Need to Know.

Leading Wicket-Takers in WTC 2019-21

Bowler Mat Inns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 5 10 Pat Cummins (AUS) 14 28 1472 70 5/28 21.02 2.64 47.6 1 0 Stuart Broad (ENG) 17 32 1386 69 6/31 20.08 2.77 43.4 2 1 Ravi Ashwin (IND) 13 24 1399 67 7/145 20.88 2.66 46.9 4 0 Nathan Lyon (AUS) 14 27 1757 56 6/49 31.37 2.78 67.5 4 1 Tim Southee (NZ) 10 20 1054 51 5/32 20.66 2.69 45.9 3 0

The ICC WTC final takes place from June 18 onwards. Ashwin has been instrumental in helping India earn a place in the final of ICC WTC 2021 final. The spinner will be hoping to continue his match-winning performance in the inaugural WTC final.

