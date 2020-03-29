Ravi Shastri, Indian Cricket Team Coach, Spreads Awareness in His Trademark Style; Says Only Thing Flying Around the World Like a Tracer Bullet Is Coronavirus

Ravi Shastri (Photo Credits: Twitter/ @ICC)

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread, the celebrities from all walks of life are taking to social media sites and spreading awareness about the COVID-19 virus. Indian cricketers have been posting photos and videos related to workouts apart from their day-to-day life activities amid coronavirus lockdown. Following the coronavirus outbreak, the Indian Premier League 2020 was postponed. Meanwhile, Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri took to Twitter and urged people to stay indoors in his trademark style. Virat Kohli is Not a Guy to Mess Around With, Says Ravi Shastri.

Shastri who during his commentary stint would often use phase ‘tracer bullet’ took to Twitter and wrote, “Stay indoors people. Crucial phase this. Only thing flying around the world like a tracer bullet is this bloody Corona (COVID-19). Stay in before the bugger gets you #IndiaFightsCorona #Covid19India.” Yuzvendra Chahal Trolls Anushka Sharma for Cutting Virat Kohli’s Hair With Kitchen Scissors.

Here’s Ravi Shastri’s Tweet

Stay indoors people. Crucial phase this. Only thing flying around the world like a tracer bullet is this bloody Corona (COVID-19). Stay in before the bugger gets you #IndiaFightsCorona #Covid19India 🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/RmfNzkOu7f — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) March 29, 2020

India was scheduled to face South Africa in a three-match One-Day International (OID) series in mid-march. The first ODI at Dharamsala was washed-out due to rain, and subsequently, the remaining two matches were cancelled following the coronavirus threat. Just like fellow citizens, Shastri and other Indian team members have been forced to stay in self-quarantine as Indian government announced a 21-day lockdown period to combat the spread of coronavirus.