Yuzvendra Chahal Trolls Anushka Sharma for Cutting Virat Kohli’s Hair With Kitchen Scissors

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, cricketing events all around the world came to a halt and thus, players got a breather from their busy schedule. Recently, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma shared a video on social media in which she was seen giving a haircut to his husband and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and that too with kitchen scissors. Well, the adorable clip got a lot of love on social media. However, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal saw the opportunity of pulling the couple's leg and he trolled Anushka for using a scissor for haircut. Yuzvendra Chahal Posts Hilarious TikTok Video With His Father Amid Coronavirus Lockdown.

“Bhabhi trimmer aane doh full on no kainchi painchi,”wrote the Haryana-born cricketer on the micro-blogging website. Chahal has been an active user on Instagram and is often grabbing the headlines for his off-field antics. Be it showing some crazy dance moves or making a TikTok video, the 29-year old never fails to entertain his fans. He didn't either leave the opportunity to troll Anushka and advised her to use a trimmer. Have a look.

Chahal Trolls Anushka!!

Bhabhi trimmer aane doh full on no kainchi painchi 🤣😂 @AnushkaSharma @imVkohli — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) March 28, 2020

Both Chahal and Kohli represent Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB) in the Indian Premier (IPL) and were expected to showcase their blitzes in the 2020 edition of the gala tournament. However, the start of the marquee event has been shifted from March 29 to at least April 15 due to the COVID-19 crisis and chances of the tournament getting underway even after that day are very thin. Nevertheless, cricket fans will keep their fingers crossed as they will certainly want to see their favourite stars in the T20 extravaganza.