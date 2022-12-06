Ravindrasinh Jadeja is an Indian international cricketer, he bowls left-arm orthodox spin and is a left-handed batsman. He is regarded as one of the best all-rounders who have represented India in international cricket and is highly admired for his fielding abilities. Jadeja plays for the IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings, he was announced as the captain of the yellow giants succeeding MS Dhoni for the 2022 IPL season but he stepped down from the position in the middle of the season. Jadeja was born in Jamnagar, Gujarat on December 06, 1988, he plays for Saurashtra, a Gujarat-based team in first-class cricket. Jasprit Bumrah Birthday Special: Quick Facts About the Indian Pacer As he Turns 29.

In 2012 Jadeja became the first Indian and eighth overall to score three triple centuries in first-class cricket. He made his international debut in 2009 under the captaincy of the former Indian captain Virat Kohli, in an ODI match against Sri Lanka and a couple of days after made his T20I debut in the same series. Whereas his first test match came after four years in December 2013, in a match against England. Ravindra Jadeja as he excels in all departments is a valuable asset to the Indian national team and is celebrating his 34th birthday on December 06, 2022, so let’s take a look at some of the lesser-known facts about him.

# Jadeja is the first Indian player to score three triple-centuries in first-class cricket.

# On January 2017, Jadeja became the first Indian left-arm spinner to 150 ODI wickets, after dismissing Sam Billings at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

# In March 2017 he became the top-ranked bowler in the world leaving behind his fellow man Ashwin who held the place for a long time.

# Jadeja has scored more than 1000 runs and taken over 100 wickets in One day Internationals.

# On March 2022, in a test match against Sri Lanka, he added his name to the list of players scoring a hundred and taking five wickets in a Test match.

# He also has the third highest wickets taken caught and bowled in T20I with a total of six two behind Inderbir Sodhi and Mohammad Nabi.

# Jadeja was named in the ICC ODI team of the year twice in 2013 and 2016. He is currently ranked first in the ICC Top Test All-rounders.

Jadeja made his debut in the IPL with Rajasthan Royals, winning the inaugural edition of the event, and also played for Kochi Tuskers Kerala before joining the Super Kings in 2012.

