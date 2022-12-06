Jasprit Bumrah is a professional Indian cricketer who plays as a bowler for the Indian national team in all three formats. He is a right-arm fast bowler and a right-handed batsman. His unorthodox bowling style, the hyperextended elbow, and short run-ups make it hard for the opponent to read his deliveries. This accompanied by pacy yorkers make him the best bowler suitable for death overs and Bumrah is widely known for it as well. Bumrah was born in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on December 06, 1993, at the age of 19 he started playing for the Gujarat cricket team in domestic matches, making his first-class debut against Vidarbha. Ravindra Jadeja Birthday Special: Quick Facts About the Team India All-Rounder As he Turns 34.

A year later in 2013, he was called out by the IPL franchise Mumbai Indians. He played only two matches but was retained by the Mumbai side for the 2014 season and has been playing there since. Bumrah’s success in IPL presented him with the opportunity to play for the national team, he made his debut in January 2016, in an ODI and T20I series against Australia, and two years later made his Test debut against South Africa. India's death over specialist, Jasprit Bumrah is celebrating his 29th birthday on December 06, 2022, so let's take a look at some of the quick facts about him.

# Bumrah has taken more than 100 wickets in both Test and ODI cricket, 128 and 119 respectively.

# Bumrah is the first Asian bowler to take five wickets in a Test innings in England, South Africa, and Australia in a calendar year.

# In July 2022, on their tour to England, Bumrah scored 35 runs in an over making him the player to score the most runs in an over in Test cricket.

# Bumrah is the second fastest Indian bowler to take 100 wickets after his fellow man Mohammad Shami.

# In 2018 for his amazing performances, Bumrah was named in both World Test XI and ODI XI by the ICC.

# Bumrah also captained the Indian side on July 2022 in a Test match against the Britishers as Rohit Sharma was out due to Covid-19.

# On July 17, 2022, Bumrah became the No. 1 ranked ODI bowler according to ICC.

# Burmah married the former Miss India finalist Sanjana Ganesan on March 15, 2021.

Bumrah is considered one of the fastest bowlers to ever represent India and has an average speed of 142 km/hr and the fastest delivery bowled being 153 km/hr.

