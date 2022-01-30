The IPL 2022 mega auction is not too far away and the teams have their strategies in place. Ahead of the auction, Star Sports asked the fans about their predictions for MS Dhoni's playing XI. The team posted a tweet in Tamil and there were seven blank spots. Since the tweet was in Tamil, Jadeja asked for a translation. The official broadcasters of the explained that Jadeja will be batting on number eight. Post this, Chennai Super Kings' all-rounder came up with a hilarious reply. IPL 2022 Mega Auction Rules, Retained Players List, Date and Deadlines: Check Out Retention Policy for Indian Premier League Franchises.

Just like his all-around performance, Jadeja is also known for his witty replies. The all-rounder responded to a tweet and wrote, "No 8 too early for me ! Put me @ 11." With this, he posted a couple of laughing emojis which simply meant that he was being sarcastic. The IPL 2022 mega auctions will be happening on February 12 and 13 and will be taking place in Bengaluru. A total of 1214 players have registered themselves for the auction. Now, let's have a look at the tweets by Ravindra Jadeja.

Tweet by Star Sports:

Jadeja's response

No 8 too early for me ! Put me @ 11🤣🤣 — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) January 29, 2022

Chennai Super Kings has now Rs 48 crore in their purse. The Yellow Army have retained four players, including their captain MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali. Jadeja was retained for Rs 16 crore, while Dhoni took home Rs 12 crore. Ali was retained for Rs 8 crore while Gaikwad was retained for the price of Rs 6 crore.

