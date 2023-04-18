What happens when Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings meet? An exciting contest follows and that was exactly what was on show at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium as Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight runs in what proved to be another humdinger in this season of the IPL. Being sent to bat first, the four-time champions roared to a mammoth 226/6 in the first innings, riding on sensational knocks from Devon Conway (83) and Shivam Dube (52). The RCB bowling attack was torn apart, with Mohammed Siraj emerging as the best among the carnage, with figures of 1/30. The pitch was a batter’s paradise and RCB would have fancied their chances at the end of the first half, with, of course, a lot banking on their big three-Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell. The script didn’t start according to plan as the hosts lost Kohli in the very first over of the chase with the former captain watching the ball trickle off his pads and onto the stumps off Akash Singh's bowling.'Unlucky' Fans React to Virat Kohli's Bizarre Dismissal During RCB vs CSK IPL 2023 Match.

Mahipal Lomror too, departed without troubling the scorers. And then began the Faf-Maxwell show. The two showcased a wide variety of shots and put 126 runs off just 61 balls. As long as they were at the crease, it seemed RCB would canter to the target pretty easily, even with several overs to spare. CSK too had to blame themselves for dropping several catches, with du Plessis among the ones to get reprieves. Despite the carnage by the RCB duo, MS Dhoni kept his faith in his bowlers and this partnership was broken by Maheesh Theekshana, who otherwise had a forgettable day on the field. Maxwell’s wicket was a big blow and now, a lot rested on du Plessis, but the RCB captain, too, perished soon in an attempt to accelerate the scoring rate. That was it for RCB and despite cameos from Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed and Impact Player Suyash Prabhudessai, the target was just too much for CSK to eke out a win.'We Want Dhoni' Chants Echo Throughout M Chinnaswamy Stadium As Fans Show Love for MS Dhoni During RCB vs CSK IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

RCB vs CSK Stat Highlights

#This contest saw the highest ever number of runs scored during an IPL match (444 runs).

#Devon Conway scored his second consecutive fifty in IPL 2023.

#Shivam Dube smashed his first half-century of IPL 2023.

#Faf du Plessis scored his 28th IPL fifty.

#Glenn Maxwell hit his 14th fifty in IPL.

#RCB’s 75/2 was the highest score by a team against CSK in the power play this season.

#CSK scored their third-highest total in IPL history.

#This was also the highest total against RCB at the Chinnaswamy.

Having won this high-scoring contest, Chennai Super Kings will head home confidently ahead of their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, have to lift themselves from this loss and gear up to take on Punjab Kings on April 20.

