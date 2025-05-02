The two biggest franchises, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings, will face each other in round two of the Southern Derby in the Indian Premier League 2025 season. The RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 match will be hosted at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 3. The much-awaited contest will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 52.

The RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 match is undoubtedly the biggest match of this season. In round one of the Southern Derby, the Rajat Patidar-led Bengaluru outplayed the five-time champions in Chennai. RCB are just two wins away from sealing their spot in the playoff race. The franchise is hoping to finish in the top two in the points table. CSK, on the other hand, became the first team to be eliminated from the ongoing season. They are coming into this contest after suffering a defeat against the Punjab Kings at home. The five-time champions will play for their pride in the remainder of the tournament.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are having a brilliant run this season, and they will look to carry on in their upcoming fixture. The likes of Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal and captain Rajat Patidar continue their run scoring at the top. Once the stage is set, Krunal Pandya and Tim David can unleash their beast mode and take Bengaluru to a strong place. In the bowling department, Josh Hazlewood will be their strike pacer. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yash Dayal have supported Hazlewood well. In the spin department, Krunal will play a crucial role alongside Suyash Sharma. It will be interesting to see if Jacob Bethell gets another chance or if they will bring back Phil Salt or Liam Livingstone.

RCB Likely XI vs CSK

Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.

Impact Players: Devdutt Padikkal, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Swapnil Singh.

Chennai Super Kings

After getting eliminated from the tournament, the five-time champions will look to play for their pride. It is expected that Chennai might make a few changes and five changes to some players. The likes of Shaik Rasheed and Ayush Mhatre will be seen at the opening spot. Sam Curran, who had a brilliant outing with the bat in their previous match, could be seen at the number three spot. Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube and Deepak Hooda will be seen in the middle-order alongside captain MS Dhoni. Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, and Matheesha Pathirana will be seen leading the bowling attack. RCB Defeat CSK After 17 Years at Chepauk in IPL; Rajat Patidar, Bowlers Shine As Royal Challengers Bengaluru Secure Dominant Victory Over Chennai Super Kings.

CSK Likely XI vs RC

Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni(w/c), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana.

Impact Players: Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Jamie Overton.

