It's time for round two of the Southern Derby in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, as Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host five-time champions Chennai Super Kings in a high-voltage clash on blockbuster Saturday evening. In the ongoing season, Chennai are one of the two teams to be eliminated. Bengaluru, on the other hand, is just a win away from reaching the playoff spot and strengthening their chances of finishing in the top two of the IPL 2025 points table. RCB Defeat CSK After 17 Years at Chepauk in IPL; Rajat Patidar, Bowlers Shine As Royal Challengers Bengaluru Secure Dominant Victory Over Chennai Super Kings.

Chennai sealed their fate this season after suffering a defeat at home against the Punjab Kings. Bengaluru settled their scores with Delhi Capitals in their last game. If RCB wins their next clash, they will move back to the top spot in the standings. The Rajat Patidar-led side had outplayed struggling CSK in round one of the Southern Derby this season. If Bengaluru wins round two, it will mark the first time in IPL history that they have secured double victories over CSK in a single season.

RCB vs CSK Head-to-Head Record in IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have faced off against each other 34 times. CSK holds an overwhelming advantage, winning 21 times as opposed to RCB's 12. Only one match has ended in a no result.

RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 Key Players

Rajat Patidar Noor Ahmed Virat Kohli Josh Hazlewood Khaleel Ahmed

CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Key Battles

Royal Challengers Bengaluru pacer Josh Hazlewood is having a dream season with the ball in IPL 2025. He is the leading wicket-taker this tournament. Chennai Super Kings batters need to be careful against him. Noor Ahmad and Khaleel Ahmed will play a crucial role for the five-time champions. The likes of Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Devdutt Padikkal will need to step up to the challenge and engage in a war against these two CSK bowlers.

CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings match will be held at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Super Saturday, May 2. The RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 match will commence at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). IPL 2025: RCB Funny Memes Go Viral As Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat CSK After 17 Years at Chepauk.

RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the official broadcast rights of IPL 2025 in India. Fans can watch the RCB vs CSK live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee.

CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Impact Players

CSK have players like Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Vijay Shankar as their impact players, giving the management a choice of many options regardless of the toss. RCB will have the likes of Devdutt Padikkal, Swapnil Singh, and Suyash Sharma in their impact players list, which gives the management a backup of all kinds.

