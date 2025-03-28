Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) thrashed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after 17 years in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, March 28. The Rajat Patidar-led Bengaluru registered a memorable victory of 50 runs over the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings in the Southern Derby clash at the IPL 2025. With this victory, the Bengaluru-based franchise registered its consecutive victories in the IPL season 18. Meanwhile, the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK need to go back to the drawing board and look at where they went wrong during the high-voltage Southern Derby clash. Virat Kohli Jumps On Josh Hazlewood's Back After Pacer Dismisses Ruturaj Gaikwad For A Duck During CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Talking about the match, Royal Challengers Bengaluru showcased their class with the bat after being invited to bat first by the five-time champions. Captain Rajat Patidar slammed 51 runs off 32 balls with the help of seven boundaries. Openers Phil Salt (32) and Virat Kohli (31) contributed crucial runs at the top. Towards the end, hard-hitter Tim David played a blistering unbeaten knock of 22 runs off eight deliveries, including four boundaries. With the ball, Noor Ahmad had a brilliant day as he took a three-wicket haul. Matheesha Pathirana bagged two wickets in his first game of the IPL 2025.

While chasing, Chennai Super Kings batters surrendered against the quality bowling attack of the Bengaluru-based franchise. Opener Rachin Ravindra played a fighting knock of 41 runs off 31 balls with the help of five fours. Shivam Dube chipped in with 19 runs, whereas Ravindra Jadeja scored 25 runs. The rest of the batters failed to deliver with the bat. However, the fans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium witnessed MS Dhoni's batting. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Fans Chant 'RCB, RCB' at MA Chidambaram Stadium During CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

The legendary wicketkeeper batter remained unbeaten and showcased his vintage form. Dhoni smashed 30 runs off 16 deliveries with the help of five boundaries. However, their knocks went in vain after Bengaluru's fantastic bowling effort. Veteran speedster Josh Hazlewood picked three wickets, whereas left-arm seamer Yash Dayal and spinner Liam Livingstone took two wickets apiece, which helped Bengaluru to thrash the five-time champions Super Kings in the Southern Derby match.

