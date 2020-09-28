Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) face Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) match ten at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium RCB vs MI brings another opportunity for fans to win big who play the fantasy game Dream11. Meanwhile, we are back with our Dream11 tips and predictions for RCB vs MI IPL 2020. Continue reading to find out who can be your best pick as captain and vice-captain while you select your Dream11 team for RCB vs MI. Selection of captain and vice-captain is an important factor when it comes to winning in Dream11. Captain fetches you 2x points while for vice-captain you get 1.5x points and picking right captain and vice-captain while Dream11 team selection could make all the difference. Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma Captaincy Record in IPL: Ahead of RCB vs MI Clash, Let’s Look at How the Two Batting Greats Have Fared as Leaders Till Now.

RCB vs MI Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: Rohit Sharma

The Mumbai Indians captain showed glimpse of his class in the last game when he scored a half-century. Against a weak Royal Challengers Bangalore bowling attack expect Rohit to go all guns blazing. Go ahead and select him as captain of your RCB vs MI Dream11 team. RCB vs MI IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Other Key Players.

RCB vs MI Dream11 Team Selection Vice-Captain Pick: Virat Kohli

With not many runs under his belt so far, expect Virat Kohli to big tonight against the defending champions. Not only have Kohli in your fantasy playing XI but make sure he is at least the vice-captain in RCB vs MI fantasy Dream11 team.

RCB vs MI Dream11 Probable Lineup:

RCB Likely Playing 11: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Isuru Udana, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

MI Likely Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Trent Boult, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah

