A couple of days ago, Rishabh Pant was seen posing for a snap with the members of the Indian team. The photo was shared by Ravi Shastri and KL Rahul, in particular, went on to become a talking point as the wicketkeeper-batsman was labelled as the new babysitter by Wasim Jaffer. The netizens had a hearty laugh over Jaffer's tweet. But, there was Rishabh Pant who was seen wearing the jersey of Liverpool FC and the Reds were quick enough to notice the same. Jurgen Klopp's club took to social media and responded to the tweet. India vs England Live Score Updates of 2nd ODI 2021.

In the snap we see the entire team coming together and happily posing for a picture after winning the first ODI by 66 runs. The series stood on 1-0 and needless to say that the players and fans were beaming with joy. Thus even Ravi Shastri was happy and posted the snap with the words, "The team that enjoys together, wins together! Great to get together with the team for some fun in the sun." Little did the Indian fans expect a tweet from Liverpool and they were stunned by a tweet from the Reds.

Check out the tweet below:

Loving the shirt 😍🙌 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 25, 2021

Rishabh Pant has been blazing guns for India and in the second ODI, he scored a prolific knock of 77 runs from 40 balls. Michael Vaughan and other netizens praised his knock with a tweet on social media. With this, the home team posted a total of 337 runs.

