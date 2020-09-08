Rishabh Pant has been sweating it out in the nets and was seen slamming towering sixes in the practice session ahead of the IPL 2020. Delhi Capitals not only shared the video on social media but also compared him to Sourav Ganguly. Delhi Capitals captioned the video, “An Indian southpaw smashing sixes off spinners at will in Sharjah Fire Well, where have we heard that before? #Dream11IPL #YehHaiNayiDilli @RishabhPant17.” DC also added Winking face emoji to their tweet. Now we have heard a lot of stories of Sourav Ganguly hitting tall sixes in UAE in the 90s. The former Indian captain would send the off-spinners to shivers slamming tall sixes. DC IPL 2020 Schedule With Date & Timings in IST: Delhi Capitals Matches of Indian Premier League 13 With Full Timetable, Fixtures in UAE.

The team also share the pictures and the videos of the players sweating it out in the nets. Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw and others were seen sweating it out in the nets. The Delhi Capitals will play their game in the IPL 2020 against Kings XI Punjab on September 20, 2020. The upcoming edition of the IPL will begin on September 19, 2020 in UAE. The match will be held across three venues- Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. Check out the video of Pant's sixes below:

An Indian southpaw smashing sixes off spinners at will in Sharjah 🔥 Well, where have we heard that before? 😉#Dream11IPL #YehHaiNayiDilli @RishabhPant17 pic.twitter.com/u0MqpKEftE — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) September 8, 2020

Pictures from the nets:

📸: Last evening, DC stars geared up for the #Dream11IPL challenge with an intra-squad game 💪#YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/H43ACY0LIB — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) September 8, 2020

Delhi Capitals will be led by Shreyas Iyer once again. The team has never won the coveted trophy in the history of the Indian Premier League. Delhi Capitals ended up losing against the Chennai Super Kings in the Qualifiers of IPL 2019.

