Robert Lewandowski has been unstoppable since the past few seasons. Last night in the Bundesliga 2021 game against VfB Stuttgart, Lewandowski netted a hat-trick and now has scored 40 plus goal in the season. Lewa has now scored more than 40 goals in his fifth consecutive season. The Bayern Munich forward scored the first goal of the match within the first 17 minutes and then within the next 10 minutes chipped in with yet another net. Then at the 39th minute of the match, Lewandowski chipped in with a goal. Serge Gnabry scored hammered the final nail in the coffin with a goal at the 22nd minute of the match. Robert Lewandowski Scores 500th Career Goal Against Schalke During Bundesliga 2021, Bayern Munich Striker Joins Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi & Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Talking about the match, the game was held at the Allianz Arena. The home team took 15 goals out of which seven of them ended up being on target. Whereas, the visiting side had 12 goals out of which four of the need up being on target. The home team had the ball for 42 per cent of the match and the rest was held by the visiting team.

Now, let's have a look at the video of the goal below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BrianMapsYouknowe (@brianmapsyouknowe)

Another goal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cronologia Lewandowski 🤍❤️ (@cronologialewandowski_)

Bayern Munich is now four points clear at the top on the Bundesliga 2020-21 points table. The team now has 61 points in their kitty. RB Leipzig now stands on number two of the points table.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2021 12:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).