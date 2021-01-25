The Bundesliga 2021 game between Schalke and Bayern Munich turned out to be quite a memorable outing for Robert Lewandowski. The Bayern Munich striker brought up his 500th career goal against Schalke and became only the fourth active player to do so. Prior to this, it was Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo who had achieved this feat. Lionel Messi and his former teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic also had achieved this feat. Talking about the game, Bayern Munich won the game by 4-0 at the VELTINS-Arena. Thomas Muller was the one who scored a brace during the match. Robert Lewandowski Snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi While Voting for FIFA Men’s Player of the Year 2020.

Muller scored a goal at the 33rd minute of the match and then the Polish striker joined the bandwagon at the 54th minute. Muller once again chipped in with a goal and took the team to 3-0. David Alaba was the one who chipped in with yet another goal at the 90th minute. Bayern Munich was the one led the possession by 60 per cent and the remaining 40 was held by Schalke. The visiting team took 31 shots out of which 13 ended up being on target. Whereas, Schalke took 13 shots out of which three were on target.

Lewandowski scores his 500th career goal ⚽️ Neuer keeps record 197th Bundesliga clean sheet 🧤 Just a couple of legends 🍻 pic.twitter.com/MG1OfUYiWC — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 24, 2021

With this win, the team went on to grab the top spot on the Bundesliga 2020-21 points table. Bayern Munich now has 42 points in their kitty winning 13 matches out of 18.

