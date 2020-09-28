Mumbai Indians eye their second victory of Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 as they lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 28. Skipper Rohit Sharma is coming fresh from a match-winning half-century and will be determined to put up another emphatic performance. The Hitman also has a great chance to enter an elite list as he’s just ten runs away from completing 5000 runs in IPL history. So far, only Virat Kohli (5427) and Suresh Raina (5368) have crossed the mark, and the Mumbai Indians skipper is all set to become the third batsman to achieve the milestone. Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma Captaincy Record in IPL.

Rohit started his IPL career in 2008 with the now-defunct Deccan Chargers. He didn’t take long in proving his mettle and bagged the ‘Emerging Player of The Year’ award in 2009. In 2011, Mumbai Indians bagged Rohit’s services, and the dasher changed the fate of the team. The Hitman guided Mumbai to their maiden title in 2013 and also went on to get the glory in 2015, 2017, 2019, making MI the most successful IPL side. RCB vs MI, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming.

Despite emerging as one of the best white-ball openers in white-ball cricket, the dashing batsman often batted in the middle-order for the balance of the team. Rohit, however, has been opening the MI innings regularly since the last years and will like to get on to the big score against Bangalore.

Meanwhile, MI will take the field as definite favourites in the upcoming game as they thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs in their previous game. Also, RCB lost their last match against Kings XI Punjab by an emphatic margin of 97 runs.

