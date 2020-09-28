Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Mumbai Indians in match number 10 of the Indian Premier League 2020. The clash will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 28, 2020 (Monday). Both teams had contrasting results in their previous games with MI winning theirs while RCB suffered a defeat against KXIP. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of RCB vs MI, IPL 2020 clash can scroll down below for more details. RCB vs MI IPL 2020 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy Playing XI.

Both teams have just one game this season and will be looking to get another win under their belt as they hope of getting their hands on the elusive trophy come November. This is one of the most high-profile clashes and with both teams boasting some of the heavyweights of the Twenty 20 game, it could be an interesting watch for the fans. Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah & Other Mumbai Indians Players Train Hard Ahead of RCB vs MI, Dream11 IPL 2020.

RCB vs MI Live Telecast of IPL 2020 Match 7 on Star Sports TV Channels

Star Sports holds the official broadcasting rights of IPL 2020, and apparently, it will telecast all the matches live. RCB vs MI match will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select and on its HD substitutes with English commentary. Fans of Hindi commentary can tune into Star Sports 1 Hindi or Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. Matches of IPL 2020 will be available in some regional languages as well. Hence, you can tune into Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bengali to catch the live action of RCB vs MI match.

RCB vs MI Live Streaming Online of IPL 2020 Match 7 on Disney+Hotstar

As Star TV Network has the telecast rights of IPL 2020, the online streaming of the T20 league will be available on its OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. Users will have to pay subscription fees to get access to IPL 2020 live matches. However, Jio and Airtel users get Disney+Hotstar subscription with select plans.

The two teams have met each other a total of 25 times in the Indian Premier League with Mumbai Indians holding an advantage in the Head-to-Head record. The record champions have won 16 games while RCB have just nine wins to their name. MI have also won four of the last five meetings between the sides.

