The Bronco Test is designed to assess players' cardiovascular and mental limits, which will challenge an athlete’s endurance, stamina, and recovery. It has further been reported that the Bronco Test has only been introduced for India's men’s national cricket team senior side, with BCCI yet to implement the fitness examinations full scale.

The 2 km trial and yo-yo tests are currently the go-to tests for BCCI when it comes to assessing the fitness of players.