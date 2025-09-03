In a new development in the ongoing BCCI fitness examination saga, it has come to light that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) did not conduct the reportedly added ‘Bronco Test’ as part of their mandatory procedure at Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, where players like Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur and Hardik Pandya participated. Bronco Test Takes Centre Stage As BCCI Redefines Fitness Standards for India Cricket Team.
As reported by the Times of India, the strength and conditioning department might ask players selected for the Asia Cup 2025 to undergo the Bronco Test in Dubai. It is on the advice of strength and conditioning coach Adrian Le Roux that the rugby-style Bronco test has been added as part of the fitness assessment plan.
‘It could happen when the squad assembles in Dubai for the Asia Cup. The team will start leaving late tonight (early morning of September 4) and have their first session at the ICC Academy on September 5. So if the management and the S&C want to do a Bronco assessment, it could happen in Dubai, if it happens at all,’ said a BCCI source present at CoE. Former Strength and Conditioning Coach Ramji Srinivasan Lauds Introduction of Bronco Test for Indian Cricketers’ Fitness Assessment.
The Bronco Test is designed to assess players' cardiovascular and mental limits, which will challenge an athlete’s endurance, stamina, and recovery. It has further been reported that the Bronco Test has only been introduced for India's men’s national cricket team senior side, with BCCI yet to implement the fitness examinations full scale.
The 2 km trial and yo-yo tests are currently the go-to tests for BCCI when it comes to assessing the fitness of players.
