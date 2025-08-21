Those days are long gone when almost everyone criticised the India national cricket team, not for their game, but for their fitness. In a timeline spanning over a decade, the world has witnessed how seriously the Board of Control for Cricket in India has taken fitness into consideration for their long-term plans. Some years back, despite all the talks, the BCCI had made it compulsory for the players to go under the Yo-Yo Test for selection. Now, as per multiple reports, the BCCI are introducing the Bronco Test, a rugby-inspired drill to ensure the fitness concerns are better answered. Top Five Indian Cricketers To Miss Out From Asia Cup 2025 Squad, From Shreyas Iyer to KL Rahul; Check Full List.

What is Bronco Test?

As mentioned above, the Bronco Test is a rugby-style drill, suggested by the team's strength and conditioning coach Adrian le Roux, and supported by head coach Gautam Gambhir. This drill has been designed to improve stamina and agility through shuttle runs. Performed by elite rugby players in less than 4 minutes and 30 seconds, the Bronco Test consists of five sets of shuttle runs, where every player needs to run 20 metres, then 40 metres, and then 60 metres, to complete one set. The Indian cricket team players need to finish the entire five sets within six minutes.

Why Has BCCI Introduced Bronco Test?

The BCCI is introducing a rugby-style Bronco Test in cricket to improve stamina and agility through shuttle runs. The test measures aerobic capacity and endurance through repeated shuttle runs. The Bronco Test has been particularly introduced by the BCCI now, after India's Anderson Tendulkar Trophy 2025 campaign, as several players, especially the fast bowlers, struggled with injuries. Players like Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah missed matches due to injuries and work load management, while vice-captain Rishabh Pant had suffered a severe blow. As per multiple reports, some contracted players have undergone the Bronco Test at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

