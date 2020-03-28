‘Rohit Sharma Sledges Me All the Time,’ Says AB de Villiers During Live Chat Session on Instagram

Rohit Sharma and AB de Villiers (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, cricket action all around the world has been paused and the sports stars are forced to remain at time. Nevertheless, Former England captain Kevin Pietersen and Indian opener Rohit Sharma decided to kill their time by going on a live session on Instagram . During their chat, the two cricket icons talked on various topics on and off the field and the fans enjoyed their conversation too. Even former South African captain AB de Villiers and Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal couldn’t resist from participating in the session and gave their feedbacks in the comment section. Rohit Sharma Gives a Hilarious Reply As Kevin Pietersen Asks Which Indian Player Hates COVID-19 Lockdown the Most.

During the course of the session, KP and Rohit also discussed about their favourite cricket players to which the Royal Challengers Banglore batsman asked why he isn’t their favourite cricketer. Well, the banter just didn’t stop there as later, the South African legend accused Rohit Sharma for sledging him. “Rohit Sharma sledges him all the time,” wrote De Villiers in the comment section.

Have a Look at De Villiers Comments:

Apart from this, De Villiers also called Pietersen and Sharma as two legends of the game and revealed that he misses his RCB Chahal. Well, the live chat session might have been between Pietersen and Sharma. However, De Villiers certainly stole a lot of limelight with his witty comments.

Well, all these cricket stars were next supposed next be in action in the forthcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, the T20 tournament has been postponed due to the COVID-19 crisis and speculations are that the gala T20 tournament cane well get called off.