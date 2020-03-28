Rohit Sharma Gives a Hilarious Reply As Kevin Pietersen Asks Which Indian Player Hates COVID-19 Lockdown the Most (Watch Video)

Kevin Pietersen and Rohit Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The coronavirus outbreak has certainly brought the world to a standstill as many cities around the world have been lockdown and people are advised to stay at home. Amid the global crisis, fans are also not able to see their favourite sports stars in action. Nevertheless, former England batsman Kevin Pietersen and India’s swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma went on a live chat session on Instagram to entertain their fans. During the live session, the two stars talked on various topics regarding cricket and other things amid which the fans were entertained to the fullest. Rohit Sharma, in Interaction With Kevin Pietersen, Says He Is Still Looking Forward for IPL 2020 to Happen.

One of the highlights of the session was when Pietersen asked the Indian vice-captain to name one Indian cricketer who is hating this lockdown and wants to get out as soon as possible. To which Rohit said: “Guys who are single. They must be dying to go out. All these guys posting pictures, selfies and all that. I can make out from all that these guys are fried, they want to get out.” The hilarious reply left Pietersen in splits and even the comment section was also filled with hilarious responses. With Sharma’s answer, Pietersen made out the leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal might be one, Rohit is talking about. In reply, the latter said: “I can’t image what he’s going through.”

Watch Video:

Favorite part of live session😂 pic.twitter.com/uzGDsvU8xc — Parshva (@spidernoir99) March 26, 2020

In fact, Chahal himself was quite active on the live session and was seen giving his feedbacks in the comment section. Apart from these, former South African captain AB de Villiers also joined the chat session in the middle and made some interesting revelations.