After a long break, the Indian team was seen sweating it out in the nets ahead of the three-day-long practice game in Durham. Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and other members of the team were seen in the nets. The Hitman posted a picture of himself in the nets and let out his inner commentator. The snap had an interesting caption in Hindi, ""हाथ में बल्ला और बल्ले के बीच से निकली गेंद… इस्का ही अलग है! (Bat in hand and the ball getting struck from the middle of the bat...This is a different feeling altogether). " Team India Preps Up for 3-Day Practice Game against County Championship XI Ahead of IND vs ENG 1st Test 2021 (Watch Video).

The Indian team will be playing a three-day practice game against County Championship XI. Rishabh Pant will not be a part of the game as he has been tested positive for COVID-19. KL Rahul has travelled in his place to Durham with the squad. The Indian team had a three-week break after the World Test Championship 2021. During this break, the members of the Indian team were seen letting their hair down. A few members of the team visited the Euro 2020 and then Wimbledon 2021. Now, let's have a look at the post by Sharma:

Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45)

The Indian team will be playing five-game Test series against England. The matches start on August 4, 2021. With Rishabh Pant being tested positive for COVID-19, the likes of Micheal Vaughan have been calling for stricter laws in the bio-bubble.

