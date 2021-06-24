The Bulgarian Cricket Federation are set to host a men’s quadrangular series in Sofia from June 24, 2021 (Thursday) onwards. The second match of the Sofia T20 2021 tournament will be played between Romania and Greece at the National Sports Academy in Sofia on June 24, 2021 (Thursday). Both sides will be aiming to make a winning start to the tournament. Meanwhile, fans searching for Romania vs Greece, Sofia T20 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. ICC, BCCI in Talks With Oman Cricket Over Hosting Some T20 World Cup 2021 Matches.

The Sofia T20 tournament will be played between four countries – Bulgaria, Greece, Romania and Serbia – with Bulgaria hosting the entire competition. The teams will contest the International Tournament in a round-robin, followed by semi-finals and a final. The Romanians (ranked 42nd) in the ICC rankings, will be the favourites. However, Bulgaria (ranked 67th) will be hoping for some success. Meanwhile, Greece and Serbia are currently unranked due to having played too few matches in recent years.

When Is Sofia T20 2021 Tournament, Romania vs Greece Clash? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Romania vs Greece clash in Sofia T20 Tournament will be played at the National Sports Academy in Sofia on June 24, 2021 (Thursday). The match has a scheduled time of 8:00 04:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time),

Where To Watch Sofia T20 2021 Tournament, Romania vs Greece Clash?

The Romania vs Greece clash in Sofia T20 Tournament won’t be available on TV in India as there are no official broadcasters of the competition in the country.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming Of Sofia T20 2021 Tournament, Romania vs Greece Clash?

Fans can enjoy the Romania vs Greece clash in Sofia T20 Tournament on online platforms. FanCode will provide the live streaming of the competition on its website and app. However, fans need to pay a nominal fee to watch the live action.

Squads

Romania: Ramesh Satheesan (captain), Waqar Abbasi, Pavel Florin, Ijaz Hussain, Aftab Kayani, Gohar Manan, Patras Masih, Satvik Nadigotla, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Vasu Saini, Abdul Shakoor, Taranjeet Singh, Sudeep Thakur, Sami Ullah, Shantanu Vashisht, Cosmin Zavoiu

Greece: Anastasios Manousis (captain), Arsalan Ahmed, Asrar Ahmed, Aslam Mohammad, Georgios Galanis, Spiros Gasteratos, Nikolaos Katechis, Alexandros Lagos, Amarpreet Mehmi, Nikolaos Mourikis, Spiros Siriotis, Amanullah Syed, Spiros Tsirigotis, Thomas Zotos

