Royal Challengers Bangalore has always taken trolls very sportingly whether it’s for their performance or the humiliating defeat that the team has suffered till date in the history of the Indian Premier League. But this particular time, the team got quite annoyed with a netizen who pointed out the difference between Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. They also went on to block the netizen from their social media account after he posted the tweet. So here’s what happened exactly. The teams Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings earlier today left for UAE for the upcoming edition of the IPL 2020. IPL 2020 Latest News Live.

The team posted a snap on social media where the players were the players had posed for a picture. So far so good. But their captain Virat Kohli was nowhere to be spotted in the snap and the user pointed out the same and social media but also added the difference between Kohli and MS Dhoni. This surely didn't go down well with RCB and they hid the reply from the netizen. They also went on to block the Twitter user. Check out the snapshot below:

RCB hides a reply by netizen (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Here's how the netizen got blocked by the club

Deal yeh hai ki sacch bolo toh block grow up rcb 🤦‍♂️😆 https://t.co/sZCEM3F9K5 pic.twitter.com/xUBP0vlOij — Abhishek dubey (@Abhishe95623876) August 21, 2020

The team has already reached UAE and the IPL 2020 will begin on September 19, 2020. The players will be in the bio-security bubble to avoid getting in touch with the coronavirus.

