It's Virat Kohli vs MS Dhoni in the IPL! What could possibly get bigger than this? Two of Indian cricket’s biggest names take on each other as Royal Challengers Bangalore host Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2023. While the camaraderie between these two stars is second to none, the competition will be a pretty intense. Chennai Super Kings enter this clash on the back of a last-over defeat to Rajasthan Royals at home. In contrast, Royal Challengers Bangalore just found form and registered their second victory of the season when they beat Delhi Capitals. While past form would mean little in a competition as intense as the IPL, fans at the Chinnaswamy and those watching from home are surely in for a treat! RCB vs CSK IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 24 in Bengaluru.

Chennai Super Kings started the season with a defeat to the defending champions but found a bit of form with consecutive victories. A third win was in sight for them at Chepauk had it not been for a Sandeep Sharma yorker, which MS Dhoni failed to put away into the stands. RCB, in contrast, began the tournament with a convincing win over Mumbai Indians. Defeats to Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants derailed their campaign a bit, but it was brought on track last game when they outclassed Delhi Capitals by 23 runs. Ahead of this blockbuster showdown in IPL 2023, let us take a look at the win probability. RCB vs CSK, Bengaluru Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 Clash at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB vs CSK Win Probability

RCB vs CSK Win Probability (Source: Google)

This is a very close call. RCB and CSK have over the years, been part of absolutely thrilling contests in the history of the tournament and this one is expected to be no different. According to Google’s win probability, Royal Challengers Bangalore has a higher chance of winning this match than Chennai Super Kings. RCB have a 54% win probability, slightly ahead of CSK’s 46%. This will likely change as and when the game progresses. Royal Challengers Bangalore’s percentage is higher probably because they won their last match and Chennai Super Kings lost their previous encounter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 17, 2023 01:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).