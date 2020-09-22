On day four of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) the action moves to the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Chennai Super Kings will be up against Rajasthan Royals. RR vs CSK brings another opportunity for fans to win big who play play the fantasy gaming Dream11. Meanwhile, we are back with our Dream11 tips and predictions for RR vs CSK IPL 2020 match 4. Continue reading to find out who can be your best pick as captain and vice-captain while you select your Dream11 team. Selection of captain and vice-captain is an important factor when it comes to winning in Dream11. Captain fetches you 2x points while for vice-captain you get 1.5x points and picking right captain and vice-captain while Dream11 team selection could make all the difference. RR vs CSK IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: Sanju Samson, Sam Curran and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy XI.

RR vs CSK Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: Yashasvi Jaiswal

Remember as captain's points double up in Dream11, so we will try to pick among players who have a good chance of scoring big points. Generally, picking a wicketkeeper, opener or an all-rounder is a good choice as a captain. Both CSK and RR are loaded with all-rounders. Though there is some unavailability issue in both the camps. Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal could be a bold choice as a captain. The youngster has the ability to score big. And also, not many will bet on him as a captain but remember if he clicks it will make your team stand out.

RR vs CSK Dream11 Team Selection Vice-Captain Pick: Faf du Plessis

While captain’s points double up, vice-captain fetches you 1.5x points more. You can always go for a safer option when it comes to picking a vice-captain for your Dream11 team. Given the form and batting position of Faf du Plessis, he can be your vice-captain.

RR vs CSK Dream11 IPL 2020 Probable Lineup

RR Likely Playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Robin Uthappa, Steve Smith (c), David Miller, Sanju Samson (wk), Tom Curran, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron.

CSK Playing 11: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi.

The RR vs CSK match will begin at 7:30 pm IST. This will be the second match of IPL 2020 for CSK, who earlier defeated Mumbai Indians. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals play their first game of the season.

