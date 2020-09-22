In the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) match number four, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be up against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Iconic Sharjah International Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. While CSK feature in their second game of the season, for Royals this will be their first outing in IPL 2020. Meanwhile, let’s find out betting odds, free bet odds, predictions, and favourites for RR vs CSK IPL 2020 match 4. RR vs CSK Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 4.

Chennai Super Kings defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020 opener by five wickets. The MS Dhoni-led side will be looking to register their second win. Meanwhile, Royals will be without their two star players- Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler. While Stokes is yet to join the squad, Buttler is under quarantine along with his family.

RR vs CSK Betting Odds and Betting Tips

No surprises here as Chennai Super Kings are bookmakers choice over Rajasthan Royals. As per the Bet365, CSK is placed at 1.72 while for RR bookmakers are offering a higher price of 2.10.Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Sharjah Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for RR vs CSK IPL 2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

RR vs CSK Predictions: Who will win?

Consistency is something Chennai Super Kings is known for. After defeating Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020 opener, expect CSK to make it two out of two wins. RR vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 4.

CSK leads the head-to-head record against Royals by 14 wins in 21 matches. Royals, on the other hand, have defeated Super Kings just seven times. No surprises, why CSK starts as favourites.

