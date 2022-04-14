Rajasthan Royals are the surprise leaders of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 and they have the chance to cement their place as the Numero Uno, when they take on Gujrat Titans. No team is yet to win four games in the competition which just goes to show the competitive nature of the league. Rajasthan have the same number of points as Gujrat Titans but a better net run rate sees them leapfrog Hardik Pandya’s men. Gujrat were beaten convincingly by Hyderabad in the last game while Rajasthan had a win against Lucknow in a close fight. The wicket at DY Patil Stadium has not assisted the pacers and the team winning the toss would ideally like to have a bowl first. Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Betting Odds: Free Bet Odds, Predictions and Favourites in RR vs GT IPL 2022 Match 24.

Shubhman Gill has been the star of the batting department for Gujrat Titans. The youngster has certainly put a prize on his wicket and has helped the other batsmen play the risky shots from the onset. Skipper Hardik Pandya is back to his usual best and delivering with both bat and bowl. The pace duo of Lockie Ferguson and Mohammed Shami will relish bowling on the D Y Patil track.

Shimron Hetmyer got a big score for Rajasthan in the last game that proved to be crucial in their win. The addition of Rassie van der Dussen gives them the firepower in the middle order and although the Proteas batsman was out for cheap against Lucknow, he has a lot of potential. In bowling, Rajasthan depend a lot on spin twin of R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal and attacking them will give Gujrat the upper hand in the contest.

