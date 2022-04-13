Gujarat Titans (GT) will be looking to get back to winning ways as they face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match 24. After three back to back wins, the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in what was their first defeat of the season. It will be a challenge to bounce back against IPL 2022 points table topper Rajasthan Royals. Meanwhile, ahead of the much anticipated RR vs GT IPL 2022 clash, we take a look at some key facts related to the match. TATA IPL 2022 Time Table in PDF Format for free Download Online: Get Full Schedule of Indian Premier League With Match Time and Venue Details.

Both Royals and Titans have had a similar journey in the IPL 2022 thus far, winning three out of four matches. Both the teams have six points in their kitty but thanks to superior run-rate Royals find themselves atop IPL 2022 points table. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

RR vs GT Head-to-Head Record

This is the first time that these two sides will face each other in the Indian Premier League with Gujarat Titans competing in their debut season. Hence, no head-to-head record for this clash is available.

RR vs GT, IPL 2022 Match 24 Key Players

For Rajasthan Royals, Jos Buttler and Yuzvenrda Chahal, the Orange and Purple cap holders respective, will continue to play key roles. Gujarat Titans meanwhile, will once again put their faith in Shubman Gill and Lockie Ferguson.

RR vs GT, IPL 2022 Match 24 Mini Battles

One of the interesting battles in the RR vs GT IPL 2022 match would be the one between Shubman Gill and Trent Boult. Also Jos Buttler is expected to have an interesting duel against Mohammed Shami.

RR vs GT, IPL 2022 Match 24 Venue and Match Timing

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans (RR vs GT) match in IPL 2022 will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on April 13, 2022 (Wednesday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm.

RR vs GT, IPL 2022 Match 24 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans match live on Star Sports channels. The RR vs GT match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/Gold HD Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the RR vs GT live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

RR vs GT, IPL 2022 Match 24 Likely Playing XIs

RR Predicted Playing 11: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Kuldeep Sen, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.

GT Predicted Playing 11: Matthew Wade (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande.

