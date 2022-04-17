Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have lost two back to back games in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 and now take on Rajasthan Royals (RR). The Sanju Samson-led side have also lost their last match and will be eyeing to bounce back just like Knight Riders. So, an interesting match up is on cards. Meanwhile, ahead of the RR vs KKR IPL 2022 clash, we take a look a few things related to the game. TATA IPL 2022 Time Table in PDF Format for free Download Online: Get Full Schedule of Indian Premier League With Match Time and Venue Details.

We are nearing the halfway mark in the first round matches and teams are wary about losing points. KKR have played six games thus far and have lost half of the matches. RR, on the other hand, have lost two games out of five.

RR vs KKR Head-to-Head Record

Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders have faced each other 25 times. Not much separates the two, but KKR leads the head to head with 13 wins. RR have won 11 games against KKR. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR

RR vs KKR, IPL 2022 Match 30 Key Players

Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal the Orange and Purple Cap winners respectively will hold key for Rajasthan Royals. In Kolkata Knight Riders camp, all eyes will be on in-form Shreyas Iyer and Andre Russell.

RR vs KKR, IPL 2022 Match 30 Mini Battles

Jos Buttler vs Pat Cummins is one of the mini battles we can witness in the RR vs KKR clash. Apart from it, Shreyas Iyer vs Yuzvendra Chahal will make up for an exciting duel to witness.

RR vs KKR, IPL 2022 Match 30 Venue and Match Timing

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders (RR vs KKR) match in IPL 2022 will be played at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai on April 18, 2022 (Sunday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm.

RR vs KKR, IPL 2022 Match 30 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match live on Star Sports channels. The RR vs KKR match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar.

RR vs KKR, IPL 2022 Match 30 Likely Playing XIs

RR Predicted Playing 11: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag, James Neesham, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.

KKR Predicted Playing 11: Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Aman Hakim Khan, Varun Chakaravarthy.

