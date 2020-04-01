S Sreesanth Heaps High Praise on Sachin Tendulkar, Calls Him ‘The Real God of Cricket’

BANGALORE, INDIA - OCTOBER 09: S. Sreesanth (L) and Sachin Tendulkar of India chat during day one of the Second Test match between India and Australia at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on October 9, 2010 in Bangalore, India. (Photo by Pal Pillai/Getty Images)

Former Indian international S Sreesanth has revealed the biggest gift he received while playing cricket was that he was born in the same era as Sachin Tendulkar. He also revealed that getting to play alongside the master blaster at the international level for many years were some of the best moments of his life. Sreesanth last played for India in 2011 against England in a Test match at the Oval and since then has appeared in several Indian television series and movies. Sachin Tendulkar Was an All Condition Batsman, Says Shane Warne.

Speaking with Cricket World, the 37-year-old hailed Sachin Tendulkar as the ‘only real god of cricket’. ‘The best gift ever while playing cricket was surely to be born during the Sachin era and getting a chance to play alongside him was unbelievable.’ Said the fast bowler from Kerala. When Sachin Tendulkar Became the First Batsman to Reach 10,000 ODI Runs.

‘He was the real god of cricket who took India to greater heights, millions started to play cricket because of him and I was no different. I only wanted to meet him and ended up playing the finals standing next to him winning the World Cup,’ Sreesanth added.

The pacer has played in all three formats of the game for the national team. Sreesanth played in 27 Tests, 53 ODIs and 10 T20I matches for the Indian team and was one of the country’s go-to bowlers during his prime. The 37-year-old is one of the most decorated players and has won the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 Cricket World Cup.