Eid Mubarak Wishes: Sachin Tendulkar, Bajrang Punia, Gautam Gambhir and Other Sports Personalities Greet People on the Occasion of Eid ul Fitr
After the holy month of Ramzan, Muslims in India celebrate the festival of Eid Al-Fitr. While most of the countries around the world celebrated the Eid on Sunday, in India it is being observed on Monday. The Eid Al-Fitr or Eid ul Fitr marks the beginning of tenth month as per the Islamic calendar. In view of the Coronavirus crisis, the celebrations this year have been subdued. The traditional Eid Namaz (prayers) which is held in congregation have been cancelled in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Eid Mubarak 2020 Wishes and Ramadan Kareem Images Take Over Twitter: Netizens Share Eid ul-Fitr Greetings to Send Messages of Happy Eid.

#EidMubarak and #EidUlFitr were among the top trends on Twitter as people greeted muslim community on the occasion of the festival. Sports personalities also lined-up and posted their greetings on Eid ul Fitr. Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar tweeted, “#EidMubarak to everyone celebrating!Stay blessed and stay safe.” Eid Mubarak 2020 Wishes & Eid al-Fitr 1441 AH Images: Send These Greetings, Shayari, Happy Eid HD Photos, GIFs, WhatsApp Stickers and Status To Your Loved Ones.

Bajrang Punia, freestyle wrestler, wrote in Hindi, “Desh aur pradeshwasiyon ko Eid ke tyohar ki dairon mubarakbad. Ibadat ke pavitre mahine Ramzan ke baad khushiyon ka yeh tyohar Prem aur bhaichare ka paigaam data hai (Many congratulations to the country and the people of the festival of Eid.

After the holy month of Ibadat, Ramadan, this festival of happiness gives the message of love and brotherhood).”

Muslims celebrate Eid festival after observing fast during day time in the holy Month of Ramzan. People prepare specula dishes at home and also take care of poor needy ones on the occasion of Eid.