Eid Mubarak Wishes: Sachin Tendulkar, Bajrang Punia, Gautam Gambhir and Other Sports Personalities Greet People on the Occasion of Eid ul Fitr

After the holy month of Ramzan, Muslims in India celebrate the festival of Eid Al-Fitr. While most of the countries around the world celebrated the Eid on Sunday, in India it is being observed on Monday. The Eid Al-Fitr or Eid ul Fitr marks the beginning of tenth month as per the Islamic calendar. In view of the Coronavirus crisis, the celebrations this year have been subdued. The traditional Eid Namaz (prayers) which is held in congregation have been cancelled in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Eid Mubarak 2020 Wishes and Ramadan Kareem Images Take Over Twitter: Netizens Share Eid ul-Fitr Greetings to Send Messages of Happy Eid.

#EidMubarak and #EidUlFitr were among the top trends on Twitter as people greeted muslim community on the occasion of the festival. Sports personalities also lined-up and posted their greetings on Eid ul Fitr. Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar tweeted, “#EidMubarak to everyone celebrating!Stay blessed and stay safe.” Eid Mubarak 2020 Wishes & Eid al-Fitr 1441 AH Images: Send These Greetings, Shayari, Happy Eid HD Photos, GIFs, WhatsApp Stickers and Status To Your Loved Ones.

Bajrang Punia, freestyle wrestler, wrote in Hindi, “Desh aur pradeshwasiyon ko Eid ke tyohar ki dairon mubarakbad. Ibadat ke pavitre mahine Ramzan ke baad khushiyon ka yeh tyohar Prem aur bhaichare ka paigaam data hai (Many congratulations to the country and the people of the festival of Eid.

After the holy month of Ibadat, Ramadan, this festival of happiness gives the message of love and brotherhood).”

#EidMubarak to everyone celebrating! Stay blessed and stay safe. pic.twitter.com/OmuKaERox4 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 25, 2020

देश और प्रदेशवासियों को ईद के त्योहार की ढेरों मुबारकबाद।🌙 इबादत के पवित्र महीने रमजान के बाद ख़ुशियों का यह त्योहार प्रेम और भाईचारे का पैग़ाम देता है ।🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/G0rb4SarM6 — Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia) May 25, 2020

Eid Mubarak to all my countrymen! May this joyous occasion bring back a sense of happiness in these tough times! #EidMubarak — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 25, 2020

Eid Mubarak to everyone. May this auspicious occasion bring peace, well-being, harmony & good health around the world during these tough times#EidMubarak #EidUlFitr pic.twitter.com/Q6IBe2a8Vx — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) May 24, 2020

Eid Mubarak!! — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) May 24, 2020

Eid Mubarak! May Allah fulfill your all dreams and hopes. pic.twitter.com/KHHfgNjTr1 — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) May 25, 2020

May the pious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr bring peace, prosperity and harmony in every part of the world. #eidmubarak2020 pic.twitter.com/zoO4yJ9sHC — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) May 25, 2020

This Eid, wishing for a little peace, some love, and a lot of hope for everyone to tide over these trying times. Let's count on our blessings, not troubles. #HappyEid to everyone celebrating :) pic.twitter.com/bYUo39fCYY — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 25, 2020

Muslims celebrate Eid festival after observing fast during day time in the holy Month of Ramzan. People prepare specula dishes at home and also take care of poor needy ones on the occasion of Eid.