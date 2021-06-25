India lost the 2021 WTC Finals against New Zealand at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton. The analysts came up with different reasons for the loss. Now, Sanjay Manjrekar also chipped in with his analysis and once again pointed fingers at the decision-making of the Indian team management. Once again his analysis included the name of Ravindra Jadeja. According to him, picking Ravindra Jadeja for his batting was a mistake. Jadeja and Manjrekar have had their share of history. One might recall, Manjrekar had called Jadeja a 'bits and pieces' cricketer. Ravindra Jadeja Does Not Know English,’ Says Sanjay Manjrekar to a Netizen, Twitter User Leaks Alleged Chat With Former Cricketer.

Now once again while presenting his analysis, Manjrekar said that the decision of picking up a couple of spinners was always debatable particularly with overcast conditions. "They picked one player for his batting, which was Jadeja, and his left-arm spin wasn’t the reason he was picked. He was picked for his batting and that is something that I am always against,” Manjrekar said on ESPNCricinfo.

Manjrekar further explained that the team should have picked specialist players in the team. The former Indian cricketer further opined that if the Indian team management thought that the pitch was dry and would give enough turn then Jadeja should have been picked up for his spin bowling and not batting.

We are still waiting for Jadeja to comment about the same. Not very long ago, Sanjay Manjrekar on Twitter chat with a netizen had said that Jadeja does not know English.

