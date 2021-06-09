Sanjay Manjrekar and Ravindra Jadeja have had quite a bitter history. The 'bits and pieces' comment by Sanjay Manjrekar as it is had not gone down well with the netizens and the cricketer. This had led to a war of words between Jadeja and Manjrekar on social media. Even back then, Sanjay Manjrekar had to face flak from the netizens and even Jadeja had compared his comments to verbal diarrhoea. Things don't seem to be getting rosy between the two any sooner. Especially if Jadeja were to believe the alleged conversation between Manjrekar and a netizen. Sanjay Manjrekar Posts Sarcastic 'Bits And Pieces' Tweet On End of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Twitterati Hilariously Troll the Indian Commentator.

In the DMs, the former Indian cricketer was seen having an argument with the netizens about his analysis. In the following comment, Sanjay Manjrekar had said that Ravindra Jadeja doesn't know English and someone must have even spelt verbal diarrhea for him. "Sad state you are in. Expecting me to worship players like you do… by the way I am not a fan. I am an analyst. And Jadeja doesn’t know English so he did not know the actual meaning of bits and pieces. And surely somebody spelt verbal diarrhoea for him.” one of his messages read.

Now little did he know that the chat between him the netizens would be leaked online. Check out the entire conversation below:

I didn’t want to share this personal chat in public, even though it’s full to shit. But couldn’t help, coz ppl need to know this side of this man. @imjadeja would be proud of what he did to prove you wrong. @BCCI is this the kind of man you would want in your com panel in future? pic.twitter.com/AUjX301Foz — soorya narayanan (@soorya_214) June 7, 2021

Manjrekar is yet to clarify if the comments are fake or genuine. But surely, once again these comments have stirred yet another controversy and the netizens are not sparing him this time either.

