Cricket has indeed been different ever since the COVID-19 pandemic came into the picture. Owing to the safety concerns, the International Cricket Council (ICC) enforced and changed several rules. One of those new norms restricts the umpires from holding bowlers’ cap during the overs. Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi certainly isn’t impressed with the rule, and he recently expressed his displeasure on Twitter. The star all-rounder, currently representing Multan Sultans in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021, finds this rule illogical as all the players and umpires share the same bio-bubble. Moreover, the umpires even shake hands with cricketers after the game. PSL 2021 Points Table Updated.

“Dear @ICC wondering why the umpires are not allowed to hold bowlers cap even though they are in the same bubble as the players/management and even shake hands at the end of the game?” Afridi tweeted. Umpires holding to bowlers’ cap while they bowl was a common practice in cricket before the coronavirus era. It’s quite evident that Afridi found the change unusual while bowling in PSL 2021. Hence, the veteran all-rounder took to Twitter and expressed his displeasure.

View Post!!

Dear @ICC wondering why the umpires are not allowed to hold bowlers cap even though they are in the same bubble as the players/management and even shake hands at the end of the game? 🤷‍♂️ — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) February 24, 2021

Meanwhile, Multan Sultans have made a terrible start to the on-going season – losing their first two games. However, Afridi has shown some glimpses of his form. Although he’s yet to make a statement with the bat, he took two wickets and would like to take Sultans to win ways. Meanwhile, Mohammad Rizwan’s men will next lock horns with Lahore Qalandars on Friday (February 26) at the National Stadium in Karachi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2021 06:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).