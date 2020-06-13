Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

Shahid Afridi Tests Positive for Coronavirus; Shoaib Akhtar, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz and Others From Pakistan Cricket Fraternity React

Cricket Team Latestly| Jun 13, 2020 07:06 PM IST
A+
A-
Shahid Afridi Tests Positive for Coronavirus; Shoaib Akhtar, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz and Others From Pakistan Cricket Fraternity React
File picture of Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Akhtar (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi tested positive for coronavirus. The former Pakistan all-rounder took to Twitter and announced that he was feeling unwell from the past few days. Upon being tested, the 40-year-old was found COVID-19 positive. “I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested, and unfortunately, I’m covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah,” Afridi tweeted. Afridi is known for his philanthropic work for his non-profit organisation Shahid Afridi Foundation. Shahid Afridi Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Former Pakistan Cricketer Asks for Prayers.

After the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, Afridi was busy with relief work as he travelled to various parts of Pakistan to distribute the food and other materials for the needy people. Meanwhile, after Afridi announced that he has tested positive, fans prayed for his speedy recovery. Apart from fans, Afridi’s former Pakistan teammates and others reacted as well. Shahid Afridi Tests Positive for COVID-19 Virus, Twitterati Prays for Ex-Pakistan All-Rounder’s Speedy Recovery.

Shoaib Malik's Heartfelt Message

Shoaib Akhtar Prays for Lala

Imad Wasim Tweets

Wahab Riaz Tweets

Sarfaraz Ahmed Tweets

Umpire Aleem Dar Prays for Lala

Mohammad Yousaf Tweets

Afridi now happens to be the first high-profile cricketer to have tested for positive coronavirus. Earlier, former Pakistan cricketer Taufeeq Umar also tested positive for COVID-19 virus. Coronavirus cases in Pakistan have now reached 132,405 as per latest reports. The death toll in the country has reached 2,551.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 07:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Aleem Dar Coronavirus Pakistan Imad Wasim Sarfaraz Ahmed Shahid Afridi Shahid Afridi Coronavirus Shahid Afridi Twitter Shoaib Akhtar Wahab Riaz
You might also like
Shahid Afridi Tests Positive for COVID-19 Virus, Twitterati Prays for Ex-Pakistan All-Rounder’s Speedy Recovery
Cricket

Shahid Afridi Tests Positive for COVID-19 Virus, Twitterati Prays for Ex-Pakistan All-Rounder’s Speedy Recovery
Shahid Afridi Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Former Pakistan Cricketer Asks for Prayers
Cricket

Shahid Afridi Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Former Pakistan Cricketer Asks for Prayers
Babar Azam Aspires to be Like Virat Kohli, Says ‘I Am Far Behind, I Want to Become Like Him and Win Matches for Pakistan’ (Watch Video)
Cricket

Babar Azam Aspires to be Like Virat Kohli, Says ‘I Am Far Behind, I Want to Become Like Him and Win Matches for Pakistan’ (Watch Video)
Shoaib Akhtar Names His Top 10 ODI Cricketers of All-Time From India and Pakistan, Former Pacer Leaves Out Virat Kohli
Cricket

Shoaib Akhtar Names His Top 10 ODI Cricketers of All-Time From India and Pakistan, Former Pacer Leaves Out Virat Kohli
Shoaib Akhtar’s Pace, Dale Steyn’s Aggression: Kagiso Rabada Names Characteristics of Other Pacers He Would Like to Have
Cricket

Shoaib Akhtar’s Pace, Dale Steyn’s Aggression: Kagiso Rabada Names Characteristics of Other Pacers He Would Like to Have
Yuvraj Singh Has a Cheeky Response to Gautam Gambhir’s Funny Post on Social Media, Says ‘At Least Your Imoji Has Smiled’
Cricket

Yuvraj Singh Has a Cheeky Response to Gautam Gambhir’s Funny Post on Social Media, Says ‘At Least Your Imoji Has Smiled’
Twitterati Not Impressed With Yuvraj Singh's Comment on Yuzvendra Chahal During Instagram Live With Rohit Sharma, Seek Apology; Watch Viral Video
Cricket

Twitterati Not Impressed With Yuvraj Singh's Comment on Yuzvendra Chahal During Instagram Live With Rohit Sharma, Seek Apology; Watch Viral Video
Harbhajan Singh Slams ‘Power Hungry’ China After No New Cases of COVID-19 in the Country, Alleges 'This Was Their Plan'
Cricket

Harbhajan Singh Slams ‘Power Hungry’ China After No New Cases of COVID-19 in the Country, Alleges 'This Was Their Plan'
Advertisement

Cricket Updates
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.57 72.81
Kolkata 76.48 68.70
Mumbai 81.53 71.48
Chennai 78.47 71.14
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement