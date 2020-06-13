Shahid Afridi Tests Positive for Coronavirus; Shoaib Akhtar, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz and Others From Pakistan Cricket Fraternity React

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi tested positive for coronavirus. The former Pakistan all-rounder took to Twitter and announced that he was feeling unwell from the past few days. Upon being tested, the 40-year-old was found COVID-19 positive. “I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested, and unfortunately, I’m covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah,” Afridi tweeted. Afridi is known for his philanthropic work for his non-profit organisation Shahid Afridi Foundation. Shahid Afridi Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Former Pakistan Cricketer Asks for Prayers.

After the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, Afridi was busy with relief work as he travelled to various parts of Pakistan to distribute the food and other materials for the needy people. Meanwhile, after Afridi announced that he has tested positive, fans prayed for his speedy recovery. Apart from fans, Afridi’s former Pakistan teammates and others reacted as well. Shahid Afridi Tests Positive for COVID-19 Virus, Twitterati Prays for Ex-Pakistan All-Rounder’s Speedy Recovery.

Shoaib Malik's Heartfelt Message

- @SAfridiOfficial brother your services to our homeland especially in the last few months are forever etched in our hearts. We all know the fighter that you are, sending all the prayers possible, wish you a speedy recovery and good health. — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) June 13, 2020

Shoaib Akhtar Prays for Lala

Lala @SAfridiOfficial, you'll get through this as well like you always have with flying colors. Get well soon. Prayers. #shahidafridi pic.twitter.com/jzrCxVgf1O — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) June 13, 2020

Imad Wasim Tweets

Prayers are with you Lala 🤲🏼🤲🏼 Get well soon inshaAllah. — Imad Wasim (@simadwasim) June 13, 2020

Wahab Riaz Tweets

Get well soon Shahid Bhai. — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) June 13, 2020

Sarfaraz Ahmed Tweets

May Allah give u speedy recovery shahid bhai — Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) June 13, 2020

Umpire Aleem Dar Prays for Lala

Get well soon Lala .. — Aleem Dar (@AleemDarUmpire) June 13, 2020

Mohammad Yousaf Tweets

Lala! Don't worry, Allah aap ko aur tmam bemaron ko sehet de,Aameen https://t.co/pz5xyCrVa1 — Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) June 13, 2020

Afridi now happens to be the first high-profile cricketer to have tested for positive coronavirus. Earlier, former Pakistan cricketer Taufeeq Umar also tested positive for COVID-19 virus. Coronavirus cases in Pakistan have now reached 132,405 as per latest reports. The death toll in the country has reached 2,551.

