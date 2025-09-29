Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan joined millions of Indians in celebrating Team India’s Asia Cup final victory over Pakistan, but in his own trademark witty style. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Amitabh penned a cheeky post where he not only praised the Men in Blue but also teased former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar for his recent slip of tongue. Amitabh Bachchan Reflects on the Power of Time, Calls It Eternal and Divine in Thoughtful Blog Post.

Shoaib Akhtar Mistakenly Names Abhishek Bachchan Instead of Abhishek Sharma

Earlier, during a cricket talk show Game On Hai, Shoaib had mistakenly referred to actor Abhishek Bachchan instead of young Indian opener Abhishek Sharma while discussing Pakistan’s chances against India. He had said, “If Pakistan get Abhishek Bachchan out early on in a hypothetical situation, then what is going to happen with the middle-order? Their middle-order hasn’t performed well.”

Abhishek Bachchan Shares Post on X – View Post

Sir, with all due respect… don’t think they’ll even manage that! And I’m not even good at playing cricket. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/kTy2FgB10j — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) September 26, 2025

Abhishek Bachchan Reacts

The mix-up went viral, with other guests on the show quickly correcting him. Abhishek Bachchan himself reacted to the clip, joking on X, “Sir, with all due respect… don’t think they’ll even manage that! And I’m not even good at playing cricket.” Amitabh Bachchan Cheers for Son Abhishek Bachchan’s Journey: ‘You’re Achieving It All on Your Own Terms’ (View Post).

Amitabh Bachchan Shares Post on X – View Post

T 5516(i) - जीत गये !! 🇮🇳🇮🇳 .. well played 'Abhishek Bachchan' .. उधर ज़बान लड़खड़ाई, और इधर, बिना batting bowling fielding किए, लड़खड़ा दिया दुश्मन को !! बोलती बंद !! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 जय हिन्द ! जय भारत ! जय माँ दुर्गा !!!! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 28, 2025

Amitabh Bachchan’s Witty Dig at Shoaib Akhtar

After India’s win on Sunday, Amitabh decided to have some fun at Shoaib’s expense. Sharing his excitement, he tweeted, “T 5516(i) - Jeet gaye !! Well played, ‘Abhishek Bachchan’.” He further added, “Udhar jabaan ladkhadai, aur udhar, bina batting bowling fielding kiye, ladkhada diya dushman ko!! Bolti bandh!! Jai Hind! Jai Bharat! Jai Maa Durga!!!!” The lighthearted dig instantly went viral, with fans flooding the comments with laughter emojis and praising the veteran actor’s humour. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Amitabh Bachchan Confirms Return As ‘KBC’ Host for the New Season!

India Beat Pakistan

On the cricket front, India clinched their second T20I Asia Cup title and ninth overall, including ODI editions, after defeating Pakistan by five wickets in a thrilling match at Dubai. Half-century heroics from Tilak Varma, supported by Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube, sealed the nail-biting win for India.

