Shikhar Dhawan is full of energy both on and off the field. The team India and Delhi Capitals opening batsman loves fun dancing and often shares fun videos of himself dancing with his teammates, his wife as well as their pet dogs. Recently Dhawan was seen dancing with Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma, who is a choreographer and a dancer. Dhanashree has in the past shared dancing videos with husband Chahal as well as Shreyas Iyer. This time she and Dhawan set the stage of fire. The pair danced to a popular Punjabi song. Rohit Sharma’s Daughter Samaira Cheers for Mumbai Indians, Shows How Hitman Plays Pull Shot (Watch Video).

In the video, Dhawan and Dhanashree are seen performing the dance and matching each other’s moves. "Hitting the dance floor with the super talented and fun @dhanashree9," Dhawan captioned the video. The duo were shaking their legs to a Bhangra song. Dhanashree captioned the video as “Bhangra in gabbar style @shikhardofficial Setting Instagram reels on fire together Like I mentioned before- Energy speaks volumes.” Take a look at the video. Hardik Pandya’s Son Agastya Turns 8 Months Old, Mumbai Indians All-rounder Shares Adorable Picture.

Bhangra With Gabbar!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhanashree Verma Chahal (@dhanashree9)

Dhawan was in sensational form in the ODIs against England and guided India to a series win with two match-winning displays. Dhawan missed out an 18th ODI hundred by just two runs in the first ODI. But his 98 helped India post 316 runs on the scoreboard and then defeat England by 66 runs. In the third ODI, Dhawan scored a valuable half-century and gave India a perfect start with a century-run opening stand with Rohit Sharma. He will now open the batting for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021 and will hope to lead the side to a maiden IPL glory this season after the final heartbreak last year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 31, 2021 02:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).