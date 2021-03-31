The VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is just around the corner, and all sides are gearing up for the gala T20 tournament. Five-time winners and defending champions Mumbai Indians have also begun their preparation as they eye to become the first IPL franchise to win three back-to-back titles. Many eyes will be on skipper Rohit Sharma, who changed MI's fortunes ever since taking the leadership role in 2013. While the Hitman will get support from many fans all over the globe, he'll receive some special cheering from his daughter Samaira. IPL 2021 Schedule in PDF for Free Download: Get Indian Premier League 14 Venues, Full Time Table, Fixtures and Match Timings in IST.

In a video shared on Mumbai Indians' Twitter page, Samaira, fondly called Sammy by her parents, can be seen imitating her dad's pull-shot and cheering for the defending IPL champions. Rohit's little angel also looks super cute as she dons the Mumbai Indians helmet. "From a mini pull-shot to an MI cheer chant, Sammy's #IPL2021 plan is ready," MI wrote while sharing the super cute video on social media. Have a look! MI Likely Playing XI in IPL 2021: Check Out Mumbai Indians’ Predicted First Choice Line-Up for Indian Premier League Season 14.

Watch Video:

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians will kick-start their IPL 2021 campaign against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the season opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 9. As the Men in Blue and Gold comprehensively won the title last season, they haven't made many changes in the side and would like to replicate their heroics.

The likes of skipper Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya were impressive in the recently-concluded series against England. At the same time, a fresh Jasprit Bumrah would be raring to resume action. Hence, all teams must beware of the mighty Mumbai Indians.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 31, 2021 12:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).