Shikhar Dhawan Takes to Outdoor Exercise As Gyms Are Closed Due to Coronavirus Outbreak (Watch Video)

Shikhar Dhawan Training Outdoor (Photo Credits: Instagram / Shikhar Dhawan)

Indian Cricket team left-handed opening Shikhar Dhawan chooses nature to keep himself as all gyms are shut due to coronavirus outbreak. Dhawan can be seen doing different types of exercises in his latest post. Coronavirus outbreak situation has indeed bought the world of sports at a halt, as major sporting events have either been cancelled or postponed. Fans should get motivated by inspiring words of Shikhar Dhawan's caption where he has sent out a message to be productive and safe at the same time. Shikhar Dhawan Rejuvenated With Return to Field, Shares Highlights of His Knock in DY Patil T20 Cup 2020 (Watch Video)

Shikhar Dhawan was all set to make his return in India vs South Africa ODI series, unfortunately, the series got cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak. The southpaw last played for India in a home series against Australia in January, 2020. In the below video, you can see Shikhar Dhawan training his back and tricep muscles by doing different exercises with the help of training band tied to a tree. At the end of the clip, we can also see him doing pull-ups on a tree branch, this is indeed a motivation for people to stay fit in spite of the gym shut down. Work Out at Home: With Gyms Shut Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Here Are Five Easy Exercises to Keep Fit.

Shikhar Dhawan Training Outdoor

Shikhar Dhawan plays for Delhi Capitals in Indian Premier League, unfortunately, we aren't yet sure of IPL beginning from April 15, 2020. BCCI is yet to release confirm the schedule for IPL season 13. As of now, fans can take some workout motivation from Shikhar Dhawan's latest post. However, be sure to avoid a place which has a huge gathering, also continuously sanitised your hand after completing each set of exercise. Most importantly avoid touching your face while doing an outdoor workout.