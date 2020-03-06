Shikhar Dhawan Rejuvenated With Return to Field, Shares Highlights of His Knock in DY Patil T20 Cup 2020 (Watch Video)

Shikhar Dhawnan Delighted by Getting Back on the Field (Photo Credits: Instagram)

After recovering from a shoulder injury, India’s swashbuckling opener Shikhar Dhawan made a blistering comeback in the ongoing DY Patil T20 Cup 2020. Playing for Reliance 1 against DY Patil ‘A,’ the left-handed batman looked at his prime scored 43 runs off mere 28 deliveries. Dhawan, himself, was ecstatic with his performance and that was evident in his latest Instagram post. Taking to the social-media website, the talismanic cricketer shared the video highlights of knock and also expressed his delight of getting back in the field. Well, Dhawan’s comeback seems to be set on the cards and one can see him in action during India vs South Africa ODI series. India’s Squad for ODI Series Against South Africa Predicted: Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya Set to Return.

“It's great to be back on the field,” wrote the star cricketer on the picture-sharing website. The current edition of DY Patil T20 Cup has been grabbing many headlines as many national team players are participating in the tournament in order to make a comeback. Along with Dhawan, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar are also participating in the tournament and have also impressed one and all with their show. Meanwhile, let’s look at the video shared by Dhawan.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram It's great to be back on the field 😎 A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on Mar 5, 2020 at 6:45am PST

The three-match ODI series between India and South Africa will get underway on March 12 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. The Men in Blue had a disastrous outing in their recent tour to New Zealand as they were clean swept in ODI and Test series. So, India will certainly want to redeem themselves in the series against Proteas and are expected to put up a better show.