Shoaib Akhtar Names His Top 10 ODI Cricketers of All-Time From India and Pakistan, Former Pacer Leaves Out Virat Kohli

Shoaib Akhtar and Rahul Dravid (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Stakes are very high when India meet Pakistan on the cricket field. A tight contest between the bat and the ball is witnessed as players from both the sides leave stones unturned to get the result in their favour. In a recent Interaction on Helo app, former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar, who has played a decent amount of cricket against India, was asked to name his top 10 ODI cricketers of all-time from India and Pakistan. He chose four Indians in the list while he went with six compatriots. Babar Azam's Target Is to Reach the Likes of Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Says Shoaib Akhtar.

All the four Indian players chosen by Akhtar were batsmen. Firstly, he took the name of Sachin Tendulkar who smashed the former pacer for a famous six over covers in the 2003 World Cup. Akhtar also chose Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag in the list who boasts off a sensational record against the Men in Green. Man of the Tournament in 2011 World Cup, Yuvraj Singh was the fourth Indian batsman on Akhtar’s illustrious list. Intrestingly, the legendary pacer ignored the likes of Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni who boasts off a senstaional record against the Men in Green.

From the Pakistan side, the 44-year-old chose legendary batting pair of Saeed Anwar and Inzamam-ul-Haq. Abdul Razzaq was the only Pakistan all-rounder in the list while Saqlain Mushtaq was the lone spinner. Among the pacers, he chose Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis.

Shoaib Akhtar’s Top 10 ODI cricketers from India and Pakistan: Sachin Tendulkar, Saeed Anwar, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag, Abdul Razzaq, Yuvraj Singh, Saqlain Mushtaq, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis