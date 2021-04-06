Trolls can get nasty sometimes and irk the hell out of a celebrity. Then what you get is a befitting reply from the celebs. This is exactly what happened when a troll balmed Shubman Gill for his slow innings in the IPL 2020. Little did the netizen know that the Kolkata Knight Riders player would come up with a befitting reply. So KKR had posted a picture of Shubman Gill and this is when the troll blamed him for purposely being slow which playing the T20I league. The netizen's comment which had the words 'Tuk tuk' referred to his low strike rate and this made him annoyed. Sunil Narine or Shakib Al Hasan – Who’ll Be KKR’s First-Choice All-Rounder in Playing XI for IPL 2021?

Shubman responded and wrote, "i am right where i want to be Mr. NOBODY." Kolkata Knight Riders did not qualify for the playoffs in the last season. They missed out from the place in the final four by an inch. Needless to say that the team is surely looking to give out their best this season. Team Kolkata Knight Riders have been sharing videos of their players sweating it out in the nets.

Now, let's have a look at the comment post by KKR and the comment by Gill:

Team KKR will play their first game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2021 on April 11. The match will be helped at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

