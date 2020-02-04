Siddarth Kaul Bags Hat-Trick During Punjab vs Andhra Pradesh Clash in Ranji Trophy 2019–20

Siddarth Kaul (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Punjab pacer Siddarth Kaul produced a brilliant bowling display against Andra Pradesh in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2019-20 and took a brilliant hat-trick. Ricky Bhui’s decision of batting first proved to be an absolute disaster and they were dented by Kaul’s brilliance and lost wickets at regular intervals. The fast-bowler eventually went on to bag a five-fer as Andra Pradesh were bundled out for just 97 runs in the first innings. He completed the hat-trick by bagging the last three wickets in the first innings. In fact, this was the third hat-trick in the ongoing Ranji Trophy within the last 15 days. Debutant Ravi Yadav Claims Hat-Trick in his First Over During Madhya Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh Ranji Trophy 2019-20 Match.

KV Sasikanth, Dasari Swaroop and S Ashish are the three bowlers whom Kaul dismissed off successive deliveries to achieve the feat. With the last wicket-falling, the right-arm pacer also completed a brilliant five-wicket haul. Before Kaul, Shahbaz Ahmed and Ravi Yadav are the two other bowlers who got to the feat in the current edition of India’s prominent First-Class tournament. Well, the mega-tournament is just in its first half and one can expect to many such spells.

Speaking of Punjab vs Andhra Pradesh match, the former team made a comeback with the ball after putting up a dismal batting show. They dismissed seven Punjab’s batsmen inside 80 runs and the match is perfectly poised at the moment. Well, the match is perfectly poised at the moment and it will be interesting to see which side will come on top in the match.