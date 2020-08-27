Regarded by many as the greatest batsman of all-time, former Australian cricketer Sir Don Bradman was born on this day (August 27) in 1908. Known for his unorthodox batting style, Bradman had a career Test batting average of 99.94, is miles ahead of what any other player in the history of the sport has achieved. Such was the legend created by Sir Donald Bradman that a museum devoted to the former cricketer was opened in Australia. Learn How to Bat by Donald Bradman! Rare Video of Cricket Legend Coaching Perfect Drives, Forward and Defensive Shots in his Batting Style.

Born in New South Wales Australia, Sir Don Bradman made his debut for the national side on November 30, 1928, against rivals England. His last game at the international level was in 1948 and in a career of two-decades, Bradman set up records which made him something more than a mere human in the gentlemen’s game. So on the great cricketer’s 112th birth anniversary, we take a look at some Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) about him.

Did Sir Don Bradman Ever Hit a Six?

Sir Don Bradman Hit Six Sixes in his career, five of them came against rivals England while one came against India. He has also hit two fives and 618 fours in his career.

How Many Test Wickets Did Sir Don Bradman Take?

Despite being known for his batting prowess, Sir Don Bradman took two wickets on his career. Bradman’s first wicket was West Indian Ivan Barrow (LBW) in December 1930 and second was English cricketer Walter Hammond (Bowled) in January 1933.

When Did Sir Don Bradman Score His First Century?

Bradman’s first century for Australia came in his debut series against England. After a poor performance in the first Test, Bradman was dropped for the second but after being recalled for the third match at the MCG, he scored 112 in the second u=innings to become the youngest player to score Test century at that time.

How Many Runs Did Sir Don Bradman Score in His Last Test Innings?

If Bradman would have managed to get four runs in his last ever innings at the Oval in 1948, he would have finished with a Test average of 100. But the batsman was dismissed by England’s Eric Hollies for a duck.

What Was Sir Don Bradman’s Highest Individual Test Score?

Sir Don Bradman’s highest Test score in international cricket came against England in the 1930 Ashes Series. He scored 334 runs at Headingly breaking the record of that time of highest individual Test score of 325 by Andy Sandham. His highest first-class test score came against Queensland at SCG. Bradman scored 452 runs (not out) in just 415 minutes.

Who Has Hit Most Double Hundreds in Test Cricket?

Sir Don Bradman holds the record of scoring most double centuries in the longest format of the game. The Australians record of 12 dual hundreds is yet to be broken.

How Many Hundreds Did Sir Don Bradman Score in Test Cricket?

Sir Don Bradman made a total of 52 Test matches in which he scored 6,996 runs with an average of 99.94. In his career of 20 years, Bradman scored 29 centuries, which included 12 double hundreds.

